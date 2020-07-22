All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 500 N ROOSEVELT Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
500 N ROOSEVELT Avenue
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:40 PM

500 N ROOSEVELT Avenue

500 N Roosevelt Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

500 N Roosevelt Ave, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful well maintained townhouse in a great and quiet community near Intel. Kyrene school district, prime location close to I-10, 101 & 202, Chandler Fashion Mall, grocery stores, shopping centers, restaurants and more. Large kitchen with black appliances, breakfast bar, spacious cabinetry & pantry. Pre-wired sound system in living room, custom paint throughout, 18 inch tiles throughout downstairs. Two large master bedrooms upstairs, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, walk-in closets with built in shelves and drawers. Patio storage room with tool rack, Designated covered parking space right outside the backdoor. Washer/Dryer/Fridge/Dishwasher/Microwave are all included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 N ROOSEVELT Avenue have any available units?
500 N ROOSEVELT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 N ROOSEVELT Avenue have?
Some of 500 N ROOSEVELT Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 N ROOSEVELT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
500 N ROOSEVELT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 N ROOSEVELT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 500 N ROOSEVELT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 500 N ROOSEVELT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 500 N ROOSEVELT Avenue offers parking.
Does 500 N ROOSEVELT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 N ROOSEVELT Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 N ROOSEVELT Avenue have a pool?
No, 500 N ROOSEVELT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 500 N ROOSEVELT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 500 N ROOSEVELT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 500 N ROOSEVELT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 N ROOSEVELT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club Cancun by Mark-Taylor
375 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avery on the Green
125 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Palacio by Mark-Taylor
2255 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Avilla Grace
2136 N Grace Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Valencia by Mark-Taylor
1450 E Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChandler 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College