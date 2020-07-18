All apartments in Chandler
4880 S WILDFLOWER Place
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:30 AM

4880 S WILDFLOWER Place

4880 South Wildflower Place · No Longer Available
Location

4880 South Wildflower Place, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Your new home is a single level in the heart of Ocotillo Lakes split floor plan, WATERFRONT lot with a pool and water fall overlooking your private dock. Huge kitchen, pantry, breakfast bar all open to the great room. Formal living /dining room, Jack and Jill bath for 2 bedrooms, large master with views of the lake, W/I closet, separate garden tub and shower. Neutral carpet, tile , and paint throughout. Garage has a 4 foot extension plus additional height with B/I cabinets and attic space. All of this on a cul-de-sac lot, Dont miss this!! IT WONT LAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4880 S WILDFLOWER Place have any available units?
4880 S WILDFLOWER Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4880 S WILDFLOWER Place have?
Some of 4880 S WILDFLOWER Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4880 S WILDFLOWER Place currently offering any rent specials?
4880 S WILDFLOWER Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4880 S WILDFLOWER Place pet-friendly?
No, 4880 S WILDFLOWER Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 4880 S WILDFLOWER Place offer parking?
Yes, 4880 S WILDFLOWER Place offers parking.
Does 4880 S WILDFLOWER Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4880 S WILDFLOWER Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4880 S WILDFLOWER Place have a pool?
Yes, 4880 S WILDFLOWER Place has a pool.
Does 4880 S WILDFLOWER Place have accessible units?
No, 4880 S WILDFLOWER Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4880 S WILDFLOWER Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4880 S WILDFLOWER Place has units with dishwashers.
