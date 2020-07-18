4880 S WILDFLOWER Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Your new home is a single level in the heart of Ocotillo Lakes split floor plan, WATERFRONT lot with a pool and water fall overlooking your private dock. Huge kitchen, pantry, breakfast bar all open to the great room. Formal living /dining room, Jack and Jill bath for 2 bedrooms, large master with views of the lake, W/I closet, separate garden tub and shower. Neutral carpet, tile , and paint throughout. Garage has a 4 foot extension plus additional height with B/I cabinets and attic space. All of this on a cul-de-sac lot, Dont miss this!! IT WONT LAST!