4698 W HARRISON Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

OOH! LA! LA! LOOK AT ME! I'm simply stunning! Newer STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES**EXTENSIVE 20'' PORCELAIN TILE**Newer PLUSH CARPET in Neutral Earthtone**Custom 2-Tone Paint**Stunning Bathroom Remodels incl FURNITURE-TYPE VANITIES W/GRANITE TOPS (2 IN MASTER) & PICTURE-FRAMED MIRRORS**WOOD-BURNING FIREPLACE W/CLASSY LIMESTONE SURROUND**Newer Ceiling Fans (most rooms), Light Fixtures, Faux Wood Blinds, Bath Fixtures**COMMUNITY POOL**Grassy Backyard w/Brick Patio**Auto Sprinx for Easy Maintenance**I SAY ''YES!'' TO MOST PETS! (Some Exceptions)**Front Yard Maintained by HOA (Landlord Pays the Fee)**Bdrm #3 optioned as den w/double doors (no closet)**Tenant pays Chandler city tax of 1.5%. Total rent: $1700.13. Owner is licensed Arizona Real Estate Broker.