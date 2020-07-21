All apartments in Chandler
4698 W HARRISON Street
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:22 AM

4698 W HARRISON Street

4698 West Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

4698 West Harrison Street, Chandler, AZ 85226
Dawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
OOH! LA! LA! LOOK AT ME! I'm simply stunning! Newer STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES**EXTENSIVE 20'' PORCELAIN TILE**Newer PLUSH CARPET in Neutral Earthtone**Custom 2-Tone Paint**Stunning Bathroom Remodels incl FURNITURE-TYPE VANITIES W/GRANITE TOPS (2 IN MASTER) & PICTURE-FRAMED MIRRORS**WOOD-BURNING FIREPLACE W/CLASSY LIMESTONE SURROUND**Newer Ceiling Fans (most rooms), Light Fixtures, Faux Wood Blinds, Bath Fixtures**COMMUNITY POOL**Grassy Backyard w/Brick Patio**Auto Sprinx for Easy Maintenance**I SAY ''YES!'' TO MOST PETS! (Some Exceptions)**Front Yard Maintained by HOA (Landlord Pays the Fee)**Bdrm #3 optioned as den w/double doors (no closet)**Tenant pays Chandler city tax of 1.5%. Total rent: $1700.13. Owner is licensed Arizona Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4698 W HARRISON Street have any available units?
4698 W HARRISON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4698 W HARRISON Street have?
Some of 4698 W HARRISON Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4698 W HARRISON Street currently offering any rent specials?
4698 W HARRISON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4698 W HARRISON Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4698 W HARRISON Street is pet friendly.
Does 4698 W HARRISON Street offer parking?
Yes, 4698 W HARRISON Street offers parking.
Does 4698 W HARRISON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4698 W HARRISON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4698 W HARRISON Street have a pool?
Yes, 4698 W HARRISON Street has a pool.
Does 4698 W HARRISON Street have accessible units?
No, 4698 W HARRISON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4698 W HARRISON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4698 W HARRISON Street has units with dishwashers.
