Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
4628 E County Down Dr
Last updated December 3 2019 at 9:09 AM

4628 E County Down Dr

4628 East County Down Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4628 East County Down Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Sun Groves

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Smart home, Electronic lock, Nest thermostat, Ring Doorbell, Rachio Smart Landscaping timer, All of the upgrades you will ever need. 4 bedroom/ 2bath all on one story. Formal living & dining, split bedroom floor plan. SS appliances, lots of storage in kitchen- cherry cabinetry, granite counter tops. Flagstone on front and back patios, LARGE grassy lot with fruit trees and garden boxes ready for you to plant your garden. Professionally landscaped with drip system front and back. Custom paint and ceiling fans throughout. 3rd car garage, and a RV gate that has concrete that goes all the way to the back of the house. Highly rated Chandler school system. Walking distance to elementary school. Must See. Priced to Rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4628 E County Down Dr have any available units?
4628 E County Down Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4628 E County Down Dr have?
Some of 4628 E County Down Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4628 E County Down Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4628 E County Down Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4628 E County Down Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4628 E County Down Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4628 E County Down Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4628 E County Down Dr offers parking.
Does 4628 E County Down Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4628 E County Down Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4628 E County Down Dr have a pool?
No, 4628 E County Down Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4628 E County Down Dr have accessible units?
No, 4628 E County Down Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4628 E County Down Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4628 E County Down Dr has units with dishwashers.
