442 North Velero Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

442 North Velero Street

442 North Velero Street · No Longer Available
Location

442 North Velero Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Tradition East

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
All appliances included! GREAT single story, corner lot home in a fantastic Chandler neighborhood with 3 beds + den, & 2 baths. Located Near Chandler Blvd and Cooper Rd! This home features custom tile flooring, vaulted ceilings, open kitchen with island, fireplace, neutral carpet, french doors into den/office, & ceiling fans throughout. Master bedroom has separate shower and tub, double sinks, walk-in closet, and separate exit to back yard. Garage also has separate door to exterior. Grass back yard with covered patio and sunset view. Home is near Historic Downtown Chandler, Pima Park, Paseo Trail, golfing, restaurants, & shopping at Chandler Fashion Mall or San Tan Village Mall.

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,118.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 442 North Velero Street have any available units?
442 North Velero Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 442 North Velero Street have?
Some of 442 North Velero Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 442 North Velero Street currently offering any rent specials?
442 North Velero Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 442 North Velero Street pet-friendly?
No, 442 North Velero Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 442 North Velero Street offer parking?
Yes, 442 North Velero Street does offer parking.
Does 442 North Velero Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 442 North Velero Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 442 North Velero Street have a pool?
No, 442 North Velero Street does not have a pool.
Does 442 North Velero Street have accessible units?
No, 442 North Velero Street does not have accessible units.
Does 442 North Velero Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 442 North Velero Street does not have units with dishwashers.
