4268 W PARK Avenue
Last updated January 17 2020 at 11:35 PM

4268 W PARK Avenue

4268 West Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4268 West Park Avenue, Chandler, AZ 85226
The Greater Corona Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Custom front door, entrance has a gorgeous custom chandelier. An open floor plan providing a spacious feel! Newer paint, fully revamped home with a rebuilt kitchen with upgraded kitchen aid appliances, including a wine refrigerator, farm style sink, granite counters, gourmet fan/hood above stove, moveable Island, 24''x24'' tile floors. French doors to the patio off dining area with glass/crystal light fixture. Living room offers a gas fireplace with multicolor frame, another set of french doors to the outside from den/office Space. A mirror barn door leads to the master bedroom, his & her closets, double vanity/granite countertops, upgraded adjustable shower head. 2nd bath offers shower/tub combo, granite sink single countertop. Pavers in backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4268 W PARK Avenue have any available units?
4268 W PARK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4268 W PARK Avenue have?
Some of 4268 W PARK Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4268 W PARK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4268 W PARK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4268 W PARK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4268 W PARK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 4268 W PARK Avenue offer parking?
No, 4268 W PARK Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4268 W PARK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4268 W PARK Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4268 W PARK Avenue have a pool?
No, 4268 W PARK Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4268 W PARK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4268 W PARK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4268 W PARK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4268 W PARK Avenue has units with dishwashers.

