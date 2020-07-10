4133 E Cherrywood Pl

Amenities
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath in Desirable Chandler Community; 3 Car Garage, Split Floor Plan, Formal Dining Rm, Eat In Kitchen, Den/Office w Walk-In Closet, All Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances Included Plus Granite Counters, Large Pantry. Marvelous Great Room, Grand Kitchen w/Huge Kitchen Island w/ Breakfast Bar Open to Bright Family Rm. Master Suite has Dual Sinks, Roman Tub, Separate Shower, Private Water Closet, Linen Storage, Large Walk-In Closet w/ Loads of Shelves. 2-Tone Paint & Ceiling Fans. 2 Inch Faux Wood Blinds. Easy Care Yard Perfect for Entertaining. BBQ and Fire Pit. Citrus Trees and Large Shade Trees. Excellent Neighborhood w/ Beautiful Green Belts and Parks. Close to 202, Environmental Education Center and Veterans Oasis Park & Lake. Please Note: City rental tax plus admin fee total 2.5%
One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available
12 Months
