All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 4133 E Cherrywood Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
4133 E Cherrywood Pl
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

4133 E Cherrywood Pl

4133 East Cherrywood Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4133 East Cherrywood Place, Chandler, AZ 85249

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a5cf2d0026 ----
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath in Desirable Chandler Community; 3 Car Garage, Split Floor Plan, Formal Dining Rm, Eat In Kitchen, Den/Office w Walk-In Closet, All Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances Included Plus Granite Counters, Large Pantry. Marvelous Great Room, Grand Kitchen w/Huge Kitchen Island w/ Breakfast Bar Open to Bright Family Rm. Master Suite has Dual Sinks, Roman Tub, Separate Shower, Private Water Closet, Linen Storage, Large Walk-In Closet w/ Loads of Shelves. 2-Tone Paint & Ceiling Fans. 2 Inch Faux Wood Blinds. Easy Care Yard Perfect for Entertaining. BBQ and Fire Pit. Citrus Trees and Large Shade Trees. Excellent Neighborhood w/ Beautiful Green Belts and Parks. Close to 202, Environmental Education Center and Veterans Oasis Park & Lake. Please Note: City rental tax plus admin fee total 2.5%

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available

12 Months

Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4133 E Cherrywood Pl have any available units?
4133 E Cherrywood Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4133 E Cherrywood Pl have?
Some of 4133 E Cherrywood Pl's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4133 E Cherrywood Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4133 E Cherrywood Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4133 E Cherrywood Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4133 E Cherrywood Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4133 E Cherrywood Pl offer parking?
Yes, 4133 E Cherrywood Pl offers parking.
Does 4133 E Cherrywood Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4133 E Cherrywood Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4133 E Cherrywood Pl have a pool?
No, 4133 E Cherrywood Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4133 E Cherrywood Pl have accessible units?
No, 4133 E Cherrywood Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4133 E Cherrywood Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4133 E Cherrywood Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Gila Springs
444 N Gila Springs Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Trevi
635 S Ellis St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Avana River Ranch
6152 W Oakland St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Country Brook
4909 W Joshua Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Stone Oaks Apartments by Mark-Taylor
2450 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Noria Robson Luxury Apartments
2177 South Mcqueen Road
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College