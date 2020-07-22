411 W MARLIN Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage

Well maintained 3 bedroom/2 bath home in Chandler with the popular 3 car side-by-side garage. Light & bright open floor plan w/vaulted ceilings. Travertine tile and hardwood laminate throughout. Formal living/dining area & kitchen overlooks the breakfast nook & great room area. The master suite has laminate wood flooring. Master bathroom has dual sinks, separate shower/tub with walk in closet. 3 car side-by-side garage with service door to the side yard. Good sized backyard with grass, rock planter, mature trees & plants & covered patio. Sienna Heights includes a community park and playground area. Convenient to 202 freeway, retail, and restaurants.