Chandler, AZ
411 W MARLIN Place
Last updated February 13 2020 at 4:49 PM

411 W MARLIN Place

411 West Marlin Place · No Longer Available
Location

411 West Marlin Place, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Well maintained 3 bedroom/2 bath home in Chandler with the popular 3 car side-by-side garage. Light & bright open floor plan w/vaulted ceilings. Travertine tile and hardwood laminate throughout. Formal living/dining area & kitchen overlooks the breakfast nook & great room area. The master suite has laminate wood flooring. Master bathroom has dual sinks, separate shower/tub with walk in closet. 3 car side-by-side garage with service door to the side yard. Good sized backyard with grass, rock planter, mature trees & plants & covered patio. Sienna Heights includes a community park and playground area. Convenient to 202 freeway, retail, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 W MARLIN Place have any available units?
411 W MARLIN Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 W MARLIN Place have?
Some of 411 W MARLIN Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 W MARLIN Place currently offering any rent specials?
411 W MARLIN Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 W MARLIN Place pet-friendly?
No, 411 W MARLIN Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 411 W MARLIN Place offer parking?
Yes, 411 W MARLIN Place offers parking.
Does 411 W MARLIN Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 W MARLIN Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 W MARLIN Place have a pool?
No, 411 W MARLIN Place does not have a pool.
Does 411 W MARLIN Place have accessible units?
No, 411 W MARLIN Place does not have accessible units.
Does 411 W MARLIN Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 W MARLIN Place has units with dishwashers.
