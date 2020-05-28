4100 S Pinelake Way

Amenities

Check out my 3D Tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Wyeh9SmGFJj



BRAND NEW! Located in the new Pinelake - Inspiration community. You'll love the open layouts that make entertaining a breeze, the upscale kitchen with a large pantry will bring out the master chef in you! Expansive great room for entertaining. Your personal retreat with a sophisticated owner's suite and upstairs loft create many places to relax at the end of the day. Attached 2 car garage & ceiling fans throughout. Located Near Arizona Ave and Ocotillo!



To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions text Shannon 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



