Chandler, AZ
4100 S Pinelake Way
Last updated June 4 2020 at 11:43 AM

4100 S Pinelake Way

4100 Pinelake Way · (480) 568-2666
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4100 Pinelake Way, Chandler, AZ 85249

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 119 · Avail. now

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1296 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Check out my 3D Tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Wyeh9SmGFJj

BRAND NEW! Located in the new Pinelake - Inspiration community. You'll love the open layouts that make entertaining a breeze, the upscale kitchen with a large pantry will bring out the master chef in you! Expansive great room for entertaining. Your personal retreat with a sophisticated owner's suite and upstairs loft create many places to relax at the end of the day. Attached 2 car garage & ceiling fans throughout. Located Near Arizona Ave and Ocotillo!

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions text Shannon 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,799, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,248.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4100 S Pinelake Way have any available units?
4100 S Pinelake Way has a unit available for $1,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4100 S Pinelake Way have?
Some of 4100 S Pinelake Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4100 S Pinelake Way currently offering any rent specials?
4100 S Pinelake Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 S Pinelake Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4100 S Pinelake Way is pet friendly.
Does 4100 S Pinelake Way offer parking?
Yes, 4100 S Pinelake Way does offer parking.
Does 4100 S Pinelake Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4100 S Pinelake Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 S Pinelake Way have a pool?
No, 4100 S Pinelake Way does not have a pool.
Does 4100 S Pinelake Way have accessible units?
No, 4100 S Pinelake Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 S Pinelake Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4100 S Pinelake Way does not have units with dishwashers.
