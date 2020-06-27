3842 South Eucalyptus Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous Four Bedroom, Three Bathroom Chandler Rental Opportunity Located in Redwood Estates Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the Loop 202 Freeway and Beyond! Property Features Formal Dining Area/Open Den Just Off Entry, Spacious Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings and Built-In Cabinetry, Kitchen with Island (Refrigerator Included!), Breakfast Nook with Patio Exit, Two Full Hall Bathrooms, Spacious Master Suite with Dual Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower, Private Toilet Room, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Backyard Features Large Covered Patio, Perfect Mix of Grass/Gravel as well as Several Citrus Trees! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.