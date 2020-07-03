All apartments in Chandler
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:16 AM

3793 South Wayne Drive

3793 South Wayne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3793 South Wayne Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Redwood Estates Markwood South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Fabulous and cozy home with 4 bedrooms, den, loft and extra deep 3 car garage! Open and great flowing floorplan! Pool and landscape service included in monthly rent. High vaulted ceilings, gourmet kitchen with lots of cabinets, pantry & storage, upgraded granite, stainless steel appliances, and eat-in area. Refrigrator, washer, dryer included. Separate dining room, separate family room, separate living room. New upstairs carpet and newer wood flooring downstairs. Over-sized backyard perfect for entertaining, with covered patio, big ramada, gorgeous pebble tec heated pool, and grassy area. Amazing community that features playgrounds, picnic areas, ramadas, basketball court, sand volley court, and lots of green grass. Awarding winning School Chandler district. no smoking, no pets. $35 application fee per adult 18 and over, tenants must take possession within 20 days of application approval. 1.5 percent Chandler rental tax. $2,700 fully refundable security deposit. $300 non-refundable cleaning deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3793 South Wayne Drive have any available units?
3793 South Wayne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3793 South Wayne Drive have?
Some of 3793 South Wayne Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3793 South Wayne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3793 South Wayne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3793 South Wayne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3793 South Wayne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3793 South Wayne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3793 South Wayne Drive offers parking.
Does 3793 South Wayne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3793 South Wayne Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3793 South Wayne Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3793 South Wayne Drive has a pool.
Does 3793 South Wayne Drive have accessible units?
No, 3793 South Wayne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3793 South Wayne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3793 South Wayne Drive has units with dishwashers.

