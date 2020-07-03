3793 South Wayne Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Fabulous and cozy home with 4 bedrooms, den, loft and extra deep 3 car garage! Open and great flowing floorplan! Pool and landscape service included in monthly rent. High vaulted ceilings, gourmet kitchen with lots of cabinets, pantry & storage, upgraded granite, stainless steel appliances, and eat-in area. Refrigrator, washer, dryer included. Separate dining room, separate family room, separate living room. New upstairs carpet and newer wood flooring downstairs. Over-sized backyard perfect for entertaining, with covered patio, big ramada, gorgeous pebble tec heated pool, and grassy area. Amazing community that features playgrounds, picnic areas, ramadas, basketball court, sand volley court, and lots of green grass. Awarding winning School Chandler district. no smoking, no pets. $35 application fee per adult 18 and over, tenants must take possession within 20 days of application approval. 1.5 percent Chandler rental tax. $2,700 fully refundable security deposit. $300 non-refundable cleaning deposit.