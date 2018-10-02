All apartments in Chandler
3643 W Shannon St.

3643 West Shannon Street · No Longer Available
Location

3643 West Shannon Street, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Coming Soon! Stunning single floor 3 bedrooms,2 bathrooms in a great neighborhood. - This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath, and 3 car garage home has it all! Ideally located in the Cottonwood Ranch Community right off of Ray Road and McClintock. Close to all shops, restaurants and in the popular Kyrene school district. Brand new roof and remodeled master bathroom (2015), newer AC, water heater, dual pane windows and so much more. The single car garage has been professionally converted in to a climate controlled room/storage which makes a prefect craft room, man-cave, or in-home office or can easily be converted back to a garage. The perfect extra room. The large backyard is the ideal place to entertain your guests and the perfect size for kids to play. This is a must see home!
EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, CALL LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-213-7361 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE HTTP://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL

Rate does not include landscape maintenance, special appointment needed-tenant occupied, do not disturb tenant.

(RLNE3510750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3643 W Shannon St. have any available units?
3643 W Shannon St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3643 W Shannon St. have?
Some of 3643 W Shannon St.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3643 W Shannon St. currently offering any rent specials?
3643 W Shannon St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3643 W Shannon St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3643 W Shannon St. is pet friendly.
Does 3643 W Shannon St. offer parking?
Yes, 3643 W Shannon St. offers parking.
Does 3643 W Shannon St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3643 W Shannon St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3643 W Shannon St. have a pool?
No, 3643 W Shannon St. does not have a pool.
Does 3643 W Shannon St. have accessible units?
No, 3643 W Shannon St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3643 W Shannon St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3643 W Shannon St. does not have units with dishwashers.
