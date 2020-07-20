3624 W ELGIN Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

NO HOA - fully remodeled home with new paint, tile and carpet and LED lighting. 4 bedroom and 2 bath with a finished 2 car garage. Comes complete with all appliances. Very energy efficient home! Located in sought after Kyrene school district. Also just minutes to 202 & 101 as well as to Chandler Mall. Located in the Waymo service area. Great fenced back yard with lots of grass and citrus trees in front yard. All bedrooms have built in shelves in closets.APPLICANTS MUST PASS A BACKROUND CHECK AND CREDIT CHECK FOR ALL ADULTS LIVING IN HOUSE. PROOF OF EMPLOYMENT REQUIRED. OWNER IS LOOKING FOR A LONG TERM TENNANT ONE YEAR LEASE MINIMUM BUT PREFERS LONGER LEASE. ALL APPLICANTS MUST BE AT LEAST 25 YEARS OR OLDER TO BE APPROVED. THIS IS A NON-SMOKING HOUSE. NO DOGS ALLOWED OR MALE CATS