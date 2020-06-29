3392 East Zion Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

**2 weeks free with move-in 7 days after application approval**



Beautiful 5 bedroom and 3 bath home in Chandler! Tile in all the right places. Stunning kitchen with dark wood cabinets, granite countertops, R/O water system, pantry, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances! Amazing dining area. The spacious living area and master bedroom. Incredible master bathroom with separate shower and tub. Beautiful backyard with paver patio, lush grass, and an incredible pool and hot tub! Pool and landscaping service included! Water Softener Included. Three car tandem garage and RV gate! Gated community minutes from the 202.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 small dogs under 25 lbs no cats)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.