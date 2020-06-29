All apartments in Chandler
Last updated October 4 2019 at 9:40 PM

3392 East Zion Way

3392 East Zion Way · No Longer Available
Location

3392 East Zion Way, Chandler, AZ 85249
Quail Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
**2 weeks free with move-in 7 days after application approval**

Beautiful 5 bedroom and 3 bath home in Chandler! Tile in all the right places. Stunning kitchen with dark wood cabinets, granite countertops, R/O water system, pantry, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances! Amazing dining area. The spacious living area and master bedroom. Incredible master bathroom with separate shower and tub. Beautiful backyard with paver patio, lush grass, and an incredible pool and hot tub! Pool and landscaping service included! Water Softener Included. Three car tandem garage and RV gate! Gated community minutes from the 202.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 small dogs under 25 lbs no cats)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3392 East Zion Way have any available units?
3392 East Zion Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3392 East Zion Way have?
Some of 3392 East Zion Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3392 East Zion Way currently offering any rent specials?
3392 East Zion Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3392 East Zion Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3392 East Zion Way is pet friendly.
Does 3392 East Zion Way offer parking?
Yes, 3392 East Zion Way offers parking.
Does 3392 East Zion Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3392 East Zion Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3392 East Zion Way have a pool?
Yes, 3392 East Zion Way has a pool.
Does 3392 East Zion Way have accessible units?
No, 3392 East Zion Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3392 East Zion Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3392 East Zion Way does not have units with dishwashers.
