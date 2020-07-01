337 W Swan Drive

Amenities
(No Pet and Non smoking) Exquisite light and bright home nestled in Arden Park. Formal living and dining offer a sophisticated atmosphere to entertain. Chef's dream kitchen features upgraded cherry cabinets, granite counter tops and is open a breakfast nook and family room. Master suite has exit to back yard, bath features a separate garden soaking tub, shower, dual sinks and walk in closet. Guest suite with full bathroom, walk-in closet and exit to courtyard is a great addition. Other 2 bedrooms are of excellent size with ample closet space. Relax in the courtyard or retreat to the beautiful backyard. Very convenient location: 10 minutes to Intel OC/CH campus, 5 minutes to Chandler Fashion mall, 5 minutes to Hamilton high school, 2 min to freeway 202, Frys/CVS