337 W Swan Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking guest suite

(No Pet and Non smoking) Exquisite light and bright home nestled in Arden Park. Formal living and dining offer a sophisticated atmosphere to entertain. Chef's dream kitchen features upgraded cherry cabinets, granite counter tops and is open a breakfast nook and family room. Master suite has exit to back yard, bath features a separate garden soaking tub, shower, dual sinks and walk in closet. Guest suite with full bathroom, walk-in closet and exit to courtyard is a great addition. Other 2 bedrooms are of excellent size with ample closet space. Relax in the courtyard or retreat to the beautiful backyard. Very convenient location: 10 minutes to Intel OC/CH campus, 5 minutes to Chandler Fashion mall, 5 minutes to Hamilton high school, 2 min to freeway 202, Frys/CVS