337 W Swan Drive
Last updated February 19 2020 at 12:13 AM

337 W Swan Drive

337 West Swan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

337 West Swan Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Arden Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
guest suite
(No Pet and Non smoking) Exquisite light and bright home nestled in Arden Park. Formal living and dining offer a sophisticated atmosphere to entertain. Chef's dream kitchen features upgraded cherry cabinets, granite counter tops and is open a breakfast nook and family room. Master suite has exit to back yard, bath features a separate garden soaking tub, shower, dual sinks and walk in closet. Guest suite with full bathroom, walk-in closet and exit to courtyard is a great addition. Other 2 bedrooms are of excellent size with ample closet space. Relax in the courtyard or retreat to the beautiful backyard. Very convenient location: 10 minutes to Intel OC/CH campus, 5 minutes to Chandler Fashion mall, 5 minutes to Hamilton high school, 2 min to freeway 202, Frys/CVS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 W Swan Drive have any available units?
337 W Swan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 337 W Swan Drive have?
Some of 337 W Swan Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 337 W Swan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
337 W Swan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 W Swan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 337 W Swan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 337 W Swan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 337 W Swan Drive offers parking.
Does 337 W Swan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 337 W Swan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 W Swan Drive have a pool?
No, 337 W Swan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 337 W Swan Drive have accessible units?
No, 337 W Swan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 337 W Swan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 337 W Swan Drive has units with dishwashers.

