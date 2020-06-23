All apartments in Chandler
3250 South Holguin Way
3250 South Holguin Way

3250 South Holguin Way · No Longer Available
Location

3250 South Holguin Way, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath home with private pool in South Chandler. Single story home with over 2200 sq. ft of living space. Split floor plan. Kitchen with raised cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and big pantry. Family room, formal dining. Neutral tile and carpet. Spacious master bedroom, full master bath with double sinks, separate tub and shower, and walk-in closet. Large laundry room. Professionally landscaped backyard with private pool with rock waterfall. * Pool Service Included * Large corner lot. 3 car tandem garage.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Pets subject to owner approval)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3250 South Holguin Way have any available units?
3250 South Holguin Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3250 South Holguin Way have?
Some of 3250 South Holguin Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3250 South Holguin Way currently offering any rent specials?
3250 South Holguin Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3250 South Holguin Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3250 South Holguin Way is pet friendly.
Does 3250 South Holguin Way offer parking?
Yes, 3250 South Holguin Way offers parking.
Does 3250 South Holguin Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3250 South Holguin Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3250 South Holguin Way have a pool?
Yes, 3250 South Holguin Way has a pool.
Does 3250 South Holguin Way have accessible units?
No, 3250 South Holguin Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3250 South Holguin Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3250 South Holguin Way does not have units with dishwashers.
