3250 South Holguin Way

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath home with private pool in South Chandler. Single story home with over 2200 sq. ft of living space. Split floor plan. Kitchen with raised cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and big pantry. Family room, formal dining. Neutral tile and carpet. Spacious master bedroom, full master bath with double sinks, separate tub and shower, and walk-in closet. Large laundry room. Professionally landscaped backyard with private pool with rock waterfall. * Pool Service Included * Large corner lot. 3 car tandem garage.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Pets subject to owner approval)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.