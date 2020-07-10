3191 East Lark Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Four Bedroom, Two Bathroom Single-Level Rental Opportunity in the Highly Desirable Peterson Farms Community! Just Minutes from Shopping, Dinning and Entertainment all with Quick Access to the Loop 202 Freeway and Beyond! Interior features Neutral Two-Tone Paint, Split Floorplan, Great Room, Open Kitchen with Granite, Oversized Island, Upgraded Cabinets and Stainless Appliances. Don't forget about the Spacious Master Suite with Dual Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower and Huge Walk-In Closet! Exterior features Covered Patio and Extended Patio perfect for Outdoor Dinning! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.