Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3191 East Lark Drive

3191 East Lark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3191 East Lark Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Four Bedroom, Two Bathroom Single-Level Rental Opportunity in the Highly Desirable Peterson Farms Community! Just Minutes from Shopping, Dinning and Entertainment all with Quick Access to the Loop 202 Freeway and Beyond! Interior features Neutral Two-Tone Paint, Split Floorplan, Great Room, Open Kitchen with Granite, Oversized Island, Upgraded Cabinets and Stainless Appliances. Don't forget about the Spacious Master Suite with Dual Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower and Huge Walk-In Closet! Exterior features Covered Patio and Extended Patio perfect for Outdoor Dinning! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3191 East Lark Drive have any available units?
3191 East Lark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3191 East Lark Drive have?
Some of 3191 East Lark Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3191 East Lark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3191 East Lark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3191 East Lark Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3191 East Lark Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3191 East Lark Drive offer parking?
No, 3191 East Lark Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3191 East Lark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3191 East Lark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3191 East Lark Drive have a pool?
No, 3191 East Lark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3191 East Lark Drive have accessible units?
No, 3191 East Lark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3191 East Lark Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3191 East Lark Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

