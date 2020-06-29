3180 W. Frankfurt Dr.Chandler Az 85226

Amenities

Frankfurt - Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the highly desirable Mountainside Ranch community of Chandler. The vaulted ceilings, and abundance of windows, and skylights make this home open and bright. Fresh new paint inside and out. Kitchen overlooks the living room making entertaining easy. All tile in this beautiful home. Monthly Rent $1895, plus, 1.5% Rental Tax, $30.00 Monthly Admin Fee, and $9.50 Renters Liability Insurance will apply to monthly rent. $2000 Refundable Security Deposit, Pet deposit $500. $150 Non Refundable Admin. Call for owner approval for pet.

Applications available at www.desertwindpm.com



(RLNE5545743)