3180 W. Frankfurt Dr.Chandler Az 85226
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

3180 W. Frankfurt Dr.Chandler Az 85226

3180 West Frankfurt Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3180 West Frankfurt Drive, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Frankfurt - Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the highly desirable Mountainside Ranch community of Chandler. The vaulted ceilings, and abundance of windows, and skylights make this home open and bright. Fresh new paint inside and out. Kitchen overlooks the living room making entertaining easy. All tile in this beautiful home. Monthly Rent $1895, plus, 1.5% Rental Tax, $30.00 Monthly Admin Fee, and $9.50 Renters Liability Insurance will apply to monthly rent. $2000 Refundable Security Deposit, Pet deposit $500. $150 Non Refundable Admin. Call for owner approval for pet.
Applications available at www.desertwindpm.com

(RLNE5545743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3180 W. Frankfurt Dr.Chandler Az 85226 have any available units?
3180 W. Frankfurt Dr.Chandler Az 85226 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 3180 W. Frankfurt Dr.Chandler Az 85226 currently offering any rent specials?
3180 W. Frankfurt Dr.Chandler Az 85226 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3180 W. Frankfurt Dr.Chandler Az 85226 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3180 W. Frankfurt Dr.Chandler Az 85226 is pet friendly.
Does 3180 W. Frankfurt Dr.Chandler Az 85226 offer parking?
No, 3180 W. Frankfurt Dr.Chandler Az 85226 does not offer parking.
Does 3180 W. Frankfurt Dr.Chandler Az 85226 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3180 W. Frankfurt Dr.Chandler Az 85226 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3180 W. Frankfurt Dr.Chandler Az 85226 have a pool?
No, 3180 W. Frankfurt Dr.Chandler Az 85226 does not have a pool.
Does 3180 W. Frankfurt Dr.Chandler Az 85226 have accessible units?
No, 3180 W. Frankfurt Dr.Chandler Az 85226 does not have accessible units.
Does 3180 W. Frankfurt Dr.Chandler Az 85226 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3180 W. Frankfurt Dr.Chandler Az 85226 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3180 W. Frankfurt Dr.Chandler Az 85226 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3180 W. Frankfurt Dr.Chandler Az 85226 does not have units with air conditioning.
