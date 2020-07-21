3124 S MAGNOLIA Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

This Layton Lakes home is absolutely gorgeous!! Very upgraded with shabby chic colored cabinets throughout home with black granite. Stainless steel appliances, gas stove/oven, refrigerator, washer/dryer and tile throughout bottom level. Upstairs includes 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, loft and laundry room. Master bedroom has upgraded large shower. LED lighting throughout, upgraded bathrooms and wired for surround sound. Located in one of the most desirable new communities of Layton Lakes. Gated community has pool, hot tub, BBQ, tennis courts, park nearby with splash pad, tennis courts, basketball courts and soccer fields. Layton Lakes host several community events throughout the year such as movie nights and they bring snow into the area in December among many other things. Located in the award winning Chandler School District - absolutely top-notch education. Haley Elementary is within walking distance. Easy access to 202, shopping and restaurants.

No cats