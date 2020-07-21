All apartments in Chandler
Chandler, AZ
3124 S MAGNOLIA Lane
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:23 AM

3124 S MAGNOLIA Lane

3124 South Magnolia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3124 South Magnolia Lane, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This Layton Lakes home is absolutely gorgeous!! Very upgraded with shabby chic colored cabinets throughout home with black granite. Stainless steel appliances, gas stove/oven, refrigerator, washer/dryer and tile throughout bottom level. Upstairs includes 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, loft and laundry room. Master bedroom has upgraded large shower. LED lighting throughout, upgraded bathrooms and wired for surround sound. Located in one of the most desirable new communities of Layton Lakes. Gated community has pool, hot tub, BBQ, tennis courts, park nearby with splash pad, tennis courts, basketball courts and soccer fields. Layton Lakes host several community events throughout the year such as movie nights and they bring snow into the area in December among many other things. Located in the award winning Chandler School District - absolutely top-notch education. Haley Elementary is within walking distance. Easy access to 202, shopping and restaurants.
No cats

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3124 S MAGNOLIA Lane have any available units?
3124 S MAGNOLIA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3124 S MAGNOLIA Lane have?
Some of 3124 S MAGNOLIA Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3124 S MAGNOLIA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3124 S MAGNOLIA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3124 S MAGNOLIA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3124 S MAGNOLIA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3124 S MAGNOLIA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3124 S MAGNOLIA Lane offers parking.
Does 3124 S MAGNOLIA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3124 S MAGNOLIA Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3124 S MAGNOLIA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3124 S MAGNOLIA Lane has a pool.
Does 3124 S MAGNOLIA Lane have accessible units?
No, 3124 S MAGNOLIA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3124 S MAGNOLIA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3124 S MAGNOLIA Lane has units with dishwashers.
