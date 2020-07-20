All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3070 S DAKOTA Place

3070 S Dakota Pl · No Longer Available
Location

3070 S Dakota Pl, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool table
garage
media room
Great opportunity!Highly upgraded complete E-facing home with master bedroom downstairs, game room/loft, formal area and a massive family room. Formal area leads into a large family room that is well connected to a dream kitchen that is upgraded with high end GRANITE, under mount sink, custom stainless hood, upgraded cabinetry, walk in pantry, premium stove. Flooring is wood-like tile that covers all high traffic area. Upstairs has a huge loft area that can accommodate a pool table / theater / arcade cove and has well connected bedrooms that are large too. Garage is also upgraded with epoxy &extra lighting. Yard has pavers, upgraded patio tiles and is garden-ready, well-manicured. Home has many many upgrades like plantation shutters, ceiling fans, LED canned lights, & a lot more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3070 S DAKOTA Place have any available units?
3070 S DAKOTA Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3070 S DAKOTA Place have?
Some of 3070 S DAKOTA Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3070 S DAKOTA Place currently offering any rent specials?
3070 S DAKOTA Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3070 S DAKOTA Place pet-friendly?
No, 3070 S DAKOTA Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3070 S DAKOTA Place offer parking?
Yes, 3070 S DAKOTA Place offers parking.
Does 3070 S DAKOTA Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3070 S DAKOTA Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3070 S DAKOTA Place have a pool?
No, 3070 S DAKOTA Place does not have a pool.
Does 3070 S DAKOTA Place have accessible units?
No, 3070 S DAKOTA Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3070 S DAKOTA Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3070 S DAKOTA Place has units with dishwashers.
