3070 S DAKOTA Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool table garage media room

Great opportunity!Highly upgraded complete E-facing home with master bedroom downstairs, game room/loft, formal area and a massive family room. Formal area leads into a large family room that is well connected to a dream kitchen that is upgraded with high end GRANITE, under mount sink, custom stainless hood, upgraded cabinetry, walk in pantry, premium stove. Flooring is wood-like tile that covers all high traffic area. Upstairs has a huge loft area that can accommodate a pool table / theater / arcade cove and has well connected bedrooms that are large too. Garage is also upgraded with epoxy &extra lighting. Yard has pavers, upgraded patio tiles and is garden-ready, well-manicured. Home has many many upgrades like plantation shutters, ceiling fans, LED canned lights, & a lot more.