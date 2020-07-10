All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 3053 E Bluebird Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
3053 E Bluebird Pl
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:20 AM

3053 E Bluebird Pl

3053 East Bluebird Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3053 East Bluebird Place, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e611ccc0ac ---- Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Home in Amazing Gilbert Location Just a mile from Lp 202 and Excellent Shopping! Space & Beauty Inside & Out. Lg Private Den, Vaulted Ceilings in Great Room w/ Family Rm & Dining Area, Tall Arcadia Doors to Covered Patio w/ Vast Cobblestone Extension & Walk Paths to Storage Bldg & Side Gate. Spacious Kitchen w/ New, Top Quality Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar, Walk-In Pantry. Also Fresh Paint, Ceiling Fans, 2' Faux Wood Blinds, Upgraded Carpet Plus Diagonally Set Tile in Kitchen, Baths & Traffic Areas. Master Features Vaulted Ceilings w/ Fan, View Door to Patio, Lg Walk-in Closet, Dual Sinks, Private Toilet Rm, Deep Oval Tub, Separate Shower w/ Frosted Glass. Bedrm 2 also has Walk-In Closet. Ready for Move-In. Pet Friendly but we will need to approve breed and size.

Application fee $45 per adult; One Time Admin Fee: $200, $200 Per Pet Deposit, City Tax: 1.5% Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter's Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available. 12 Months Disposal Dryer Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3053 E Bluebird Pl have any available units?
3053 E Bluebird Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3053 E Bluebird Pl have?
Some of 3053 E Bluebird Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3053 E Bluebird Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3053 E Bluebird Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3053 E Bluebird Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3053 E Bluebird Pl is pet friendly.
Does 3053 E Bluebird Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3053 E Bluebird Pl offers parking.
Does 3053 E Bluebird Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3053 E Bluebird Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3053 E Bluebird Pl have a pool?
No, 3053 E Bluebird Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3053 E Bluebird Pl have accessible units?
No, 3053 E Bluebird Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3053 E Bluebird Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3053 E Bluebird Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Trails Apartments
235 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Hacienda by Mark-Taylor
1600 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Pillar at Taviano
875 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Mira Santi by Mark-Taylor
800 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Avilla Grace
2136 N Grace Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Reflections at Gila Springs
411 N Kyrene Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College