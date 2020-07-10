3053 E Bluebird Pl

Amenities

Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e611ccc0ac ---- Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Home in Amazing Gilbert Location Just a mile from Lp 202 and Excellent Shopping! Space & Beauty Inside & Out. Lg Private Den, Vaulted Ceilings in Great Room w/ Family Rm & Dining Area, Tall Arcadia Doors to Covered Patio w/ Vast Cobblestone Extension & Walk Paths to Storage Bldg & Side Gate. Spacious Kitchen w/ New, Top Quality Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar, Walk-In Pantry. Also Fresh Paint, Ceiling Fans, 2' Faux Wood Blinds, Upgraded Carpet Plus Diagonally Set Tile in Kitchen, Baths & Traffic Areas. Master Features Vaulted Ceilings w/ Fan, View Door to Patio, Lg Walk-in Closet, Dual Sinks, Private Toilet Rm, Deep Oval Tub, Separate Shower w/ Frosted Glass. Bedrm 2 also has Walk-In Closet. Ready for Move-In. Pet Friendly but we will need to approve breed and size.



Application fee $45 per adult; One Time Admin Fee: $200, $200 Per Pet Deposit, City Tax: 1.5% Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter's Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available. 12 Months Disposal Dryer Garage