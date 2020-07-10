2927 N Oregon St Unit# 5

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**SPECTACULAR 2br/1.5ba TOWNHOUSE (ARIZONA AVE & ELLIOT) - Comfortable Chandler Location!! This spectacular condo is a two bedroom & one and one-half baths located off Arizona Ave and Elliot.



Close to Loop 202 & 101, Excellent schools, quiet neighborhood, and minutes from shopping!



Amenities: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer! Nice pool area and community pool, Covered Parking, bedrooms great size, lots of closet space, Large Private Patio.



Total Month Cost: Rent/Tax/Admin/HVAC - $1,262.80



***Please contact Premier Business Investments to schedule a showing.***



Serious Inquiries Only. Lease Requirements - 12 month contract, 1st months rent, 1 month refundable deposit, references, and credit check.



Location: CHANDLER



