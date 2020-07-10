All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 19 2019

2927 N Oregon St Unit# 5

2927 N Oregon St · No Longer Available
Location

2927 N Oregon St, Chandler, AZ 85225
Oasis Neighborhood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**SPECTACULAR 2br/1.5ba TOWNHOUSE (ARIZONA AVE & ELLIOT) - Comfortable Chandler Location!! This spectacular condo is a two bedroom & one and one-half baths located off Arizona Ave and Elliot.

Close to Loop 202 & 101, Excellent schools, quiet neighborhood, and minutes from shopping!

Amenities: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer! Nice pool area and community pool, Covered Parking, bedrooms great size, lots of closet space, Large Private Patio.

Total Month Cost: Rent/Tax/Admin/HVAC - $1,262.80

***Please contact Premier Business Investments to schedule a showing.***

Serious Inquiries Only. Lease Requirements - 12 month contract, 1st months rent, 1 month refundable deposit, references, and credit check.

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
Location: CHANDLER

(RLNE4678561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2927 N Oregon St Unit# 5 have any available units?
2927 N Oregon St Unit# 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2927 N Oregon St Unit# 5 have?
Some of 2927 N Oregon St Unit# 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2927 N Oregon St Unit# 5 currently offering any rent specials?
2927 N Oregon St Unit# 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2927 N Oregon St Unit# 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2927 N Oregon St Unit# 5 is pet friendly.
Does 2927 N Oregon St Unit# 5 offer parking?
Yes, 2927 N Oregon St Unit# 5 offers parking.
Does 2927 N Oregon St Unit# 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2927 N Oregon St Unit# 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2927 N Oregon St Unit# 5 have a pool?
Yes, 2927 N Oregon St Unit# 5 has a pool.
Does 2927 N Oregon St Unit# 5 have accessible units?
No, 2927 N Oregon St Unit# 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 2927 N Oregon St Unit# 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2927 N Oregon St Unit# 5 has units with dishwashers.

