Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

2663 E. Remington Pl. Available 01/10/20 Chandler Spacious 3 Bed/2 Bath Home in Beautiful Community - R.S.V.P. Realty



Available to Move In January 10, 2020



1,790 SqFt - 3 Bed - 2.5 Bath - Spacious Home Location Close to Community Pool, Park and Paths in a Beautiful Location - Great Room - Eat-In Kitchen with Large Island - Split Bedroom Floorplan, Master Bedroom Downstairs w/Double Sinks, Linen Closet, Walk-In Closet, Separate Toilet Room, Glass Shower Door - Two Bedrooms Upstairs & Loft - Laundry Room - Backyard with Covered Patio and Desert Landscaping, North/South Facing.



INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator & Washer & Dryer Hook-ups.



DIRECTIONS: 202 (Santan) & GILBERT - From 202 go North on Gilbert Rd., West on Willis (road turns) North on Teresa Dr., East on Wildhorse Pl. (road turns), Left on Remington to Property on the Left.



UTILITIES: SRP, SW Gas, City of Chandler



SCHOOLS: Bologna, Santan Jr., Perry High



Rent $1,575.00 + 1.5% Chandler City Tax per month

$1,575.00 Security Deposit + $450.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee

$20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Monthly

$50.00 Application Fee Per Person over the Age of 18



R.S.V.P. Realty

(Pictures are from a previous listing)



(RLNE2679460)