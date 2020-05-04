All apartments in Chandler
2663 E. Remington Pl.
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

2663 E. Remington Pl.

2663 East Remington Place · No Longer Available
Location

2663 East Remington Place, Chandler, AZ 85286
Rancho del Ray

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
2663 E. Remington Pl. Available 01/10/20 Chandler Spacious 3 Bed/2 Bath Home in Beautiful Community - R.S.V.P. Realty

Available to Move In January 10, 2020

1,790 SqFt - 3 Bed - 2.5 Bath - Spacious Home Location Close to Community Pool, Park and Paths in a Beautiful Location - Great Room - Eat-In Kitchen with Large Island - Split Bedroom Floorplan, Master Bedroom Downstairs w/Double Sinks, Linen Closet, Walk-In Closet, Separate Toilet Room, Glass Shower Door - Two Bedrooms Upstairs & Loft - Laundry Room - Backyard with Covered Patio and Desert Landscaping, North/South Facing.

INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator & Washer & Dryer Hook-ups.

DIRECTIONS: 202 (Santan) & GILBERT - From 202 go North on Gilbert Rd., West on Willis (road turns) North on Teresa Dr., East on Wildhorse Pl. (road turns), Left on Remington to Property on the Left.

UTILITIES: SRP, SW Gas, City of Chandler

SCHOOLS: Bologna, Santan Jr., Perry High

Rent $1,575.00 + 1.5% Chandler City Tax per month
$1,575.00 Security Deposit + $450.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee
$20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Monthly
$50.00 Application Fee Per Person over the Age of 18

R.S.V.P. Realty
(Pictures are from a previous listing)

(RLNE2679460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

