2627 E. Dogwood Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2627 E. Dogwood Dr.

2627 East Dogwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2627 East Dogwood Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Sunwest Trails

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
Chandler 5 Bed, 4 Bath + Den - R.S.V.P. Realty

AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN

3962 Sq Ft 5 Bed 4 Bath + Den - Elegant Large Home with Plenty of Space, Vaulted Ceilings, Separate Living Room, Dining Room and Family Room - Eat-In Kitchen w/Granite Counter Tops, Breakfast Bar, Large Pantry, Wood Blinds - Master Bath Separate Shower & Tub, Double Sinks, Walk In Closet - One Bedroom Downstairs - Carpet & Tile - Covered Back Yard Patio - Grass in Back Yard w/Auto Water System - 4 Car Garage. NO PETS (does not include assistive animals).

INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator (not guaranteed), Built-In Microwave, Washer and Dryer.

DIRECTIONS: QUEEN CREEK & GILBERT - From Queen Creek go South on Gilbert, West on Markwood Dr and Right on Dogwood Dr to Property on the Left.

UTILITIES: SRP, SW Gas, City of Chandler Water

SCHOOLS: Haley, San Tan Jr, Perry High

$2,495.00 Rent + 1.5% Chandler City Tax per month
$2,495.00 Security Deposit ($500.00 of Security Deposit becomes a Non Refundable Cleaning Fee).
$20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program per month.
$50.00 Application Fee Per Adult Over the Age of 18

R.S.V.P. Realty
(Picture are from previous listing)

(RLNE4142409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2627 E. Dogwood Dr. have any available units?
2627 E. Dogwood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2627 E. Dogwood Dr. have?
Some of 2627 E. Dogwood Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2627 E. Dogwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2627 E. Dogwood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2627 E. Dogwood Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2627 E. Dogwood Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2627 E. Dogwood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2627 E. Dogwood Dr. offers parking.
Does 2627 E. Dogwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2627 E. Dogwood Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2627 E. Dogwood Dr. have a pool?
No, 2627 E. Dogwood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2627 E. Dogwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2627 E. Dogwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2627 E. Dogwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2627 E. Dogwood Dr. has units with dishwashers.
