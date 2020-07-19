2627 E. Dogwood Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities garage

AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN



3962 Sq Ft 5 Bed 4 Bath + Den - Elegant Large Home with Plenty of Space, Vaulted Ceilings, Separate Living Room, Dining Room and Family Room - Eat-In Kitchen w/Granite Counter Tops, Breakfast Bar, Large Pantry, Wood Blinds - Master Bath Separate Shower & Tub, Double Sinks, Walk In Closet - One Bedroom Downstairs - Carpet & Tile - Covered Back Yard Patio - Grass in Back Yard w/Auto Water System - 4 Car Garage. NO PETS (does not include assistive animals).



INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator (not guaranteed), Built-In Microwave, Washer and Dryer.



DIRECTIONS: QUEEN CREEK & GILBERT - From Queen Creek go South on Gilbert, West on Markwood Dr and Right on Dogwood Dr to Property on the Left.



UTILITIES: SRP, SW Gas, City of Chandler Water



SCHOOLS: Haley, San Tan Jr, Perry High



$2,495.00 Rent + 1.5% Chandler City Tax per month

$2,495.00 Security Deposit ($500.00 of Security Deposit becomes a Non Refundable Cleaning Fee).

$20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program per month.

$50.00 Application Fee Per Adult Over the Age of 18



(Picture are from previous listing)



