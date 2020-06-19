All apartments in Chandler
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

2600 E SPRINGFIELD PL #39

2600 East Springfield Place · No Longer Available
Location

2600 East Springfield Place, Chandler, AZ 85286
Rancho del Ray

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
bathtub
AMAZING 3BED+DEN, 2.5BATH TOWNHOUSE LOCATED NEAR PECOS & GILBERT - KITCHEN ISLAND/PANTRY. OAK CABINETS. GARDEN TUB IN MASTER. CERAMIC TILE IN KITCHEN/DINING/BATHROOMS. COMMUNITY POOL & SPA. ENCLOSED COVERED PATIO AREA. DUAL-PANE WINDOWS. CLOSE TO 202 FWY & COMMUNITY COLLEGE. NO SMOKING INSIDE HOME.

This property is offered by Desert Wide Properties, for pictures and information on this and over 150 properties for rent please visit our website or contact one of our leasing agents. $67.50 Per Person Application Fee, $200 Non-Refundable Administration Fee, $85 Non-Refundable Re-Key Fee + Monthly Rental Tax.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2687825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 E SPRINGFIELD PL #39 have any available units?
2600 E SPRINGFIELD PL #39 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2600 E SPRINGFIELD PL #39 have?
Some of 2600 E SPRINGFIELD PL #39's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 E SPRINGFIELD PL #39 currently offering any rent specials?
2600 E SPRINGFIELD PL #39 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 E SPRINGFIELD PL #39 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2600 E SPRINGFIELD PL #39 is pet friendly.
Does 2600 E SPRINGFIELD PL #39 offer parking?
No, 2600 E SPRINGFIELD PL #39 does not offer parking.
Does 2600 E SPRINGFIELD PL #39 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2600 E SPRINGFIELD PL #39 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 E SPRINGFIELD PL #39 have a pool?
Yes, 2600 E SPRINGFIELD PL #39 has a pool.
Does 2600 E SPRINGFIELD PL #39 have accessible units?
No, 2600 E SPRINGFIELD PL #39 does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 E SPRINGFIELD PL #39 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2600 E SPRINGFIELD PL #39 does not have units with dishwashers.
