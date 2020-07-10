2477 W Market Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/84f544208a ---- OCCUPIED - PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS - AVAIL SEPTEMBER 6TH. WELCOME TO THIS LUXURIOUS GATED COMMUNITY WITH GORGEOUS SCENERY AND EVEN MORE BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOME PERFECT FOR YOU! WALK IN AND NOTICE THE BEAUTIFUL GLOSSY TILE THAT LEADS YOU TO THE OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH GORGEOUS GRANITE COUNTER TOP AND ISLAND, AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDING GAS STOVE. THE FIRST LEVEL OFFERS A HALF BATH AND 2 CAR GARAGE ENTRANCE. THE UPSTAIRS FEATURES 3 HUGE BEDROOMS, WITH EVEN THE SECONDARY BEDROOMS FITTING KING SIZED BEDS, AND A PRIVATE OFFICE COVE. THE MASTER BEDROOM IS SO BIG YOU WILL NOT WANT FOR ANYMORE SPACE, COMPLETE WITH A MASTER BATH FEATURING DUAL VANITY AND WALK IN CLOSET. THE LAUNDRY ROOM IS UPSTAIRS FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE AS WELL. SORRY, NO PETS ALLOWED IN THIS PROPERTY. STATUS: OCCUPIED UNTIL AUGUST 30TH PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Pets allowed SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: AREA INFORMATION: CHANDLER FLOORING: TILE AND CARPET GARAGE/PARKING: 2 CAR GARAGE KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: REFRIGERATOR, RANGE, DISHWASHER, WASHER, DRYER PROPERTY TYPE: townhome UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 2016 YARD: COURTYARD Additional Amenities: COMMUNITY POOL Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: TIFFANY All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. NO PETS ALLOWED IN THIS UNIT