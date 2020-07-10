All apartments in Chandler
Last updated August 31 2019 at 5:59 PM

2477 W Market Pl

2477 W Market Pl · No Longer Available
Location

2477 W Market Pl, Chandler, AZ 85248
Octotillo

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/84f544208a ---- OCCUPIED - PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS - AVAIL SEPTEMBER 6TH. WELCOME TO THIS LUXURIOUS GATED COMMUNITY WITH GORGEOUS SCENERY AND EVEN MORE BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOME PERFECT FOR YOU! WALK IN AND NOTICE THE BEAUTIFUL GLOSSY TILE THAT LEADS YOU TO THE OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH GORGEOUS GRANITE COUNTER TOP AND ISLAND, AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDING GAS STOVE. THE FIRST LEVEL OFFERS A HALF BATH AND 2 CAR GARAGE ENTRANCE. THE UPSTAIRS FEATURES 3 HUGE BEDROOMS, WITH EVEN THE SECONDARY BEDROOMS FITTING KING SIZED BEDS, AND A PRIVATE OFFICE COVE. THE MASTER BEDROOM IS SO BIG YOU WILL NOT WANT FOR ANYMORE SPACE, COMPLETE WITH A MASTER BATH FEATURING DUAL VANITY AND WALK IN CLOSET. THE LAUNDRY ROOM IS UPSTAIRS FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE AS WELL. SORRY, NO PETS ALLOWED IN THIS PROPERTY. STATUS: OCCUPIED UNTIL AUGUST 30TH PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Pets allowed SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: AREA INFORMATION: CHANDLER FLOORING: TILE AND CARPET GARAGE/PARKING: 2 CAR GARAGE KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: REFRIGERATOR, RANGE, DISHWASHER, WASHER, DRYER PROPERTY TYPE: townhome UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 2016 YARD: COURTYARD Additional Amenities: COMMUNITY POOL Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: TIFFANY All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. NO PETS ALLOWED IN THIS UNIT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2477 W Market Pl have any available units?
2477 W Market Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2477 W Market Pl have?
Some of 2477 W Market Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2477 W Market Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2477 W Market Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2477 W Market Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2477 W Market Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2477 W Market Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2477 W Market Pl offers parking.
Does 2477 W Market Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2477 W Market Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2477 W Market Pl have a pool?
Yes, 2477 W Market Pl has a pool.
Does 2477 W Market Pl have accessible units?
No, 2477 W Market Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2477 W Market Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2477 W Market Pl has units with dishwashers.

