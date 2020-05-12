All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 243 E Lantana Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
243 E Lantana Dr
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:12 PM

243 E Lantana Dr

243 E Lantana Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

243 E Lantana Dr, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
**3D TOUR**

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jpdkNryK5DP

Fantastic rental in the heart of Chandler. If you want an upgraded space with a large livable square foot at a great price for the area. This home is for you! Nestled in a gated community off of Gilbert & Queen Creek, it has quick access to food, shopping, movie theatre and freeway. Across the street is the highly sought after Legacy Traditional School. Large loft space opens the home up. His and hers sinks separate in the master, with large walk in closet. Hurry and call today! Will not last!

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
NO PETS
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $3,187.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 243 E Lantana Dr have any available units?
243 E Lantana Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 243 E Lantana Dr have?
Some of 243 E Lantana Dr's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 243 E Lantana Dr currently offering any rent specials?
243 E Lantana Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 E Lantana Dr pet-friendly?
No, 243 E Lantana Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 243 E Lantana Dr offer parking?
No, 243 E Lantana Dr does not offer parking.
Does 243 E Lantana Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 243 E Lantana Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 E Lantana Dr have a pool?
No, 243 E Lantana Dr does not have a pool.
Does 243 E Lantana Dr have accessible units?
No, 243 E Lantana Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 243 E Lantana Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 243 E Lantana Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Cervantes by Mark-Taylor
400 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Palacio by Mark-Taylor
2255 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Fairways
777 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avant Fashion Center by Mark-Taylor
555 S Galleria Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
Avilla Grace
2136 N Grace Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Elevation Chandler
2300 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
2150 Arizona Ave South
2150 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85286
Noria Robson Luxury Apartments
2177 South Mcqueen Road
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College