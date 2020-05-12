243 E Lantana Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Fantastic rental in the heart of Chandler. If you want an upgraded space with a large livable square foot at a great price for the area. This home is for you! Nestled in a gated community off of Gilbert & Queen Creek, it has quick access to food, shopping, movie theatre and freeway. Across the street is the highly sought after Legacy Traditional School. Large loft space opens the home up. His and hers sinks separate in the master, with large walk in closet. Hurry and call today! Will not last!



Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

NO PETS

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $3,187.50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

