Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spacious 4 bdrm home in high desirable location in Chandler. Newley remodeled with Welcoming Paint Pallet, New flooring, Modern kitchen featuring Quartz counters and Stainless Steel Appliances, Upgraded Bathrooms, and more! Enjoy the Huge backyard with Grass and Sparkling pool. Exterior is equipped with 2 Car Epoxy garage and RV Gate! Monthly rent includes Professional Gardener and Pool Service. Snag this one QUICK, it will not stay around for long!