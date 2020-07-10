All apartments in Chandler
Last updated June 8 2019 at 4:45 AM

240 S Laveen dr

240 South Laveen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

240 South Laveen Drive, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/09e4ed4067 ---- Beautifully updated and remodeled house in Chandler near the Chandler fashion center and Intel. This 3 bedroom 2 bath house has a two car garage and vaulted ceilings and is ready to just move in. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances and remodeled bathrooms. Private backyard with covered patio and grass. be the first to see it before it\'s gone! Flat Screen TV stays with the house. move in costs: $ 1500 per month plus tax rent $ 1500 deposit $ 150 administrative fee $ 45 per adult application fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 S Laveen dr have any available units?
240 S Laveen dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 S Laveen dr have?
Some of 240 S Laveen dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 S Laveen dr currently offering any rent specials?
240 S Laveen dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 S Laveen dr pet-friendly?
No, 240 S Laveen dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 240 S Laveen dr offer parking?
Yes, 240 S Laveen dr offers parking.
Does 240 S Laveen dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 S Laveen dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 S Laveen dr have a pool?
No, 240 S Laveen dr does not have a pool.
Does 240 S Laveen dr have accessible units?
No, 240 S Laveen dr does not have accessible units.
Does 240 S Laveen dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 S Laveen dr does not have units with dishwashers.

