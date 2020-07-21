All apartments in Chandler
Last updated August 1 2019 at 8:33 PM

2392 W Hemlock Ct

2392 West Hemlock Court · No Longer Available
Location

2392 West Hemlock Court, Chandler, AZ 85248
Octotillo

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3 bedroom lake front property. Home features 2 bathrooms, built-in desk in 3rd bedroom, kitchen, and eat-in kitchen. Beautiful backyard with a large covered patio, private pool overlooking lake and private dock. Landscape and pool service provided.
Property Available 8/15/19

Tenant Costs:
$75 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1545
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) small pets only
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

Schedule a viewing at your convenience

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,945, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,945, Available 8/15/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2392 W Hemlock Ct have any available units?
2392 W Hemlock Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 2392 W Hemlock Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2392 W Hemlock Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2392 W Hemlock Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2392 W Hemlock Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2392 W Hemlock Ct offer parking?
No, 2392 W Hemlock Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2392 W Hemlock Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2392 W Hemlock Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2392 W Hemlock Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2392 W Hemlock Ct has a pool.
Does 2392 W Hemlock Ct have accessible units?
No, 2392 W Hemlock Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2392 W Hemlock Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2392 W Hemlock Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2392 W Hemlock Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2392 W Hemlock Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
