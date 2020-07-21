2392 W Hemlock Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 3 bedroom lake front property. Home features 2 bathrooms, built-in desk in 3rd bedroom, kitchen, and eat-in kitchen. Beautiful backyard with a large covered patio, private pool overlooking lake and private dock. Landscape and pool service provided.

Property Available 8/15/19



Tenant Costs:

$75 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $1545

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) small pets only

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)



Schedule a viewing at your convenience



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,945, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,945, Available 8/15/19

