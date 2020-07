Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

GREAT HOUSE in Gilbert! Single level house featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage. New wood plank laminate floor through out. Separate living room and great room with an open concept kitchen. Covered patio and huge backyard all in pavers. S/S appliances and new master bath shower. Close to San Tan Fwy 202 and all amenities.