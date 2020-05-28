2159 W PENINSULA Circle

Amenities

You will fall in love with this home located in the prestigious Ocotillo Golf Course Gated Community. Live by the lake and the gorgeous golf course. Once you open the front door you will walk in a bright big living room with high ceilings, abundance of light surrounds you. Very nicely remodeled home in fantastic condition, tile floors, newer carpets and paint throughout the home . Fabulous kitchen with newer appliances, granite counters, island open to cozy family room with a charming fireplace. Back yard with lush vegetation wraps around the home - It is so beautiful! Enjoy the Arizona Lifestyle at its finest.