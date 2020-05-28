All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2159 W PENINSULA Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2159 W PENINSULA Circle
Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:40 PM

2159 W PENINSULA Circle

2159 West Peninsula Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
The Island at Ocotillo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

2159 West Peninsula Circle, Chandler, AZ 85248
The Island at Ocotillo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
You will fall in love with this home located in the prestigious Ocotillo Golf Course Gated Community. Live by the lake and the gorgeous golf course. Once you open the front door you will walk in a bright big living room with high ceilings, abundance of light surrounds you. Very nicely remodeled home in fantastic condition, tile floors, newer carpets and paint throughout the home . Fabulous kitchen with newer appliances, granite counters, island open to cozy family room with a charming fireplace. Back yard with lush vegetation wraps around the home - It is so beautiful! Enjoy the Arizona Lifestyle at its finest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2159 W PENINSULA Circle have any available units?
2159 W PENINSULA Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2159 W PENINSULA Circle have?
Some of 2159 W PENINSULA Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2159 W PENINSULA Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2159 W PENINSULA Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2159 W PENINSULA Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2159 W PENINSULA Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2159 W PENINSULA Circle offer parking?
No, 2159 W PENINSULA Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2159 W PENINSULA Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2159 W PENINSULA Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2159 W PENINSULA Circle have a pool?
No, 2159 W PENINSULA Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2159 W PENINSULA Circle have accessible units?
No, 2159 W PENINSULA Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2159 W PENINSULA Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2159 W PENINSULA Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club Cancun by Mark-Taylor
375 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Biscayne Bay
300 E Warner Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
The Ventura
3600 W Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Gila Springs
444 N Gila Springs Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Palacio by Mark-Taylor
2255 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Autumn Creek Apartments
1320 N McQueen Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Valencia by Mark-Taylor
1450 E Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College