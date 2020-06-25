All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2105 W Western

2105 West Western Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2105 West Western Drive, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2105 W Western Available 02/04/19 **Excellent 3br/2ba/2garage HOUSE (ELLIOT & DOBSON) - EXCELLENT Location!! This house is a three bedroom & two full baths

This house is off of Elliot and Dobson with direct access to the Loop 101 and 60 Freeways. Excellent schools, quiet neighborhood, and walking distance from shopping!

Amenities Include: Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Microwave, Tile Throughout, Ceiling Fans, Grass & Desert landscaping, Fenced backyard, 2 Car Garage, spacious bedrooms, lots of closet space.

Please contact Premier Business Investments at 480-308-0093 to schedule a showing.

Total Month Cost: Rent/Tax/Admin/HVAC: $1,366.80 - AVAILABLE: NOW

Serious Inquiries Only. Lease Requirements - 12 month contract, 1 month refundable deposit, references, and credit check. AVAILABLE NOW!!

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
Location: CHANDLER

(RLNE2751786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 W Western have any available units?
2105 W Western doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2105 W Western have?
Some of 2105 W Western's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 W Western currently offering any rent specials?
2105 W Western is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 W Western pet-friendly?
Yes, 2105 W Western is pet friendly.
Does 2105 W Western offer parking?
Yes, 2105 W Western offers parking.
Does 2105 W Western have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2105 W Western offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 W Western have a pool?
No, 2105 W Western does not have a pool.
Does 2105 W Western have accessible units?
No, 2105 W Western does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 W Western have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2105 W Western has units with dishwashers.

