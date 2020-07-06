2100 West Lemon Tree Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Very nice 2 bedroom in great community. This unit has wood laminate floors, fireplace and includes an inside laundry with washer and dryer included. Enjoy a large patio and community pool. Property is close to freeway access.



Fees:

Application fee - $50

Security deposit (refundable) - $1200

Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200

Pet deposit (refundable) - $200 per pet

Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195

Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150 per pet

City rental tax - 1.5%

Monthly administrative fee - 1%

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.