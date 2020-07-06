All apartments in Chandler
2100 West Lemon Tree Place

2100 West Lemon Tree Place · No Longer Available
Location

2100 West Lemon Tree Place, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Very nice 2 bedroom in great community. This unit has wood laminate floors, fireplace and includes an inside laundry with washer and dryer included. Enjoy a large patio and community pool. Property is close to freeway access.

Fees:
Application fee - $50
Security deposit (refundable) - $1200
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200
Pet deposit (refundable) - $200 per pet
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150 per pet
City rental tax - 1.5%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 West Lemon Tree Place have any available units?
2100 West Lemon Tree Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 West Lemon Tree Place have?
Some of 2100 West Lemon Tree Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 West Lemon Tree Place currently offering any rent specials?
2100 West Lemon Tree Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 West Lemon Tree Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2100 West Lemon Tree Place is pet friendly.
Does 2100 West Lemon Tree Place offer parking?
No, 2100 West Lemon Tree Place does not offer parking.
Does 2100 West Lemon Tree Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2100 West Lemon Tree Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 West Lemon Tree Place have a pool?
Yes, 2100 West Lemon Tree Place has a pool.
Does 2100 West Lemon Tree Place have accessible units?
No, 2100 West Lemon Tree Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 West Lemon Tree Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2100 West Lemon Tree Place does not have units with dishwashers.

