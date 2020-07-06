2100 West Lemon Tree Place

Amenities
Very nice 2 bedroom in great community. This unit has wood laminate floors, fireplace and includes an inside laundry with washer and dryer included. Enjoy a large patio and community pool. Property is close to freeway access.
Fees:
Application fee - $50
Security deposit (refundable) - $1200
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200
Pet deposit (refundable) - $200 per pet
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150 per pet
City rental tax - 1.5%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.