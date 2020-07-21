2092 W. Olive Way

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage pool extra storage carpet

Beautiful executive house in gated community - Beautiful executive house in gated community. New paint and carpet throughout home. Large living/dining room combination. Shutters throughout home. Large kitchen with numerous cabinets and island. Split floor plan, with the 3rd bedroom that could be a wonderful office. Includes washer, dryer and refrigerator. Relaxing low maintenance back yard. Two car garage with additional storage. Wonderful location close to Intel, freeway access, shopping and restaurants. This property won't last long!



Fees:

Application fee - $50

Security deposit (refundable) - $1695

Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200

Pet deposit (refundable) - $200

Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195

Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150

City rental tax - 1.5%

Monthly administrative fee - 1%



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5051945)