Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2092 W. Olive Way
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

2092 W. Olive Way

2092 West Olive Way · No Longer Available
Location

2092 West Olive Way, Chandler, AZ 85248
Octotillo

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful executive house in gated community - Beautiful executive house in gated community. New paint and carpet throughout home. Large living/dining room combination. Shutters throughout home. Large kitchen with numerous cabinets and island. Split floor plan, with the 3rd bedroom that could be a wonderful office. Includes washer, dryer and refrigerator. Relaxing low maintenance back yard. Two car garage with additional storage. Wonderful location close to Intel, freeway access, shopping and restaurants. This property won't last long!

Fees:
Application fee - $50
Security deposit (refundable) - $1695
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200
Pet deposit (refundable) - $200
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150
City rental tax - 1.5%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5051945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2092 W. Olive Way have any available units?
2092 W. Olive Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2092 W. Olive Way have?
Some of 2092 W. Olive Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2092 W. Olive Way currently offering any rent specials?
2092 W. Olive Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2092 W. Olive Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2092 W. Olive Way is pet friendly.
Does 2092 W. Olive Way offer parking?
Yes, 2092 W. Olive Way offers parking.
Does 2092 W. Olive Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2092 W. Olive Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2092 W. Olive Way have a pool?
Yes, 2092 W. Olive Way has a pool.
Does 2092 W. Olive Way have accessible units?
No, 2092 W. Olive Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2092 W. Olive Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2092 W. Olive Way does not have units with dishwashers.
