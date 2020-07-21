2092 W. Olive Way

Amenities
Beautiful executive house in gated community - Beautiful executive house in gated community. New paint and carpet throughout home. Large living/dining room combination. Shutters throughout home. Large kitchen with numerous cabinets and island. Split floor plan, with the 3rd bedroom that could be a wonderful office. Includes washer, dryer and refrigerator. Relaxing low maintenance back yard. Two car garage with additional storage. Wonderful location close to Intel, freeway access, shopping and restaurants. This property won't last long!
Fees:
Application fee - $50
Security deposit (refundable) - $1695
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200
Pet deposit (refundable) - $200
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150
City rental tax - 1.5%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5051945)