Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM

2065 E CRESCENT Place

2065 East Crescent Place · No Longer Available
Location

2065 East Crescent Place, Chandler, AZ 85249
Countryside Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Highly upgraded basement home in Chandlers gated countryside estates neighborhood. Be the first to see this beautiful 5 bedroom 5 bath home with every upgrade imaginable. 4 car garage. Cherry wood cabinets, granite countertops, double oven, Garage cabinets, Glass block snail shower, Customized closet system walk in bedroom closets, built in cabinetry throughout and much much more. There is a theater in the basement and bar area along with two of the bedrooms in the basement. contact us today to see this fine property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2065 E CRESCENT Place have any available units?
2065 E CRESCENT Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2065 E CRESCENT Place have?
Some of 2065 E CRESCENT Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2065 E CRESCENT Place currently offering any rent specials?
2065 E CRESCENT Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2065 E CRESCENT Place pet-friendly?
No, 2065 E CRESCENT Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2065 E CRESCENT Place offer parking?
Yes, 2065 E CRESCENT Place offers parking.
Does 2065 E CRESCENT Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2065 E CRESCENT Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2065 E CRESCENT Place have a pool?
No, 2065 E CRESCENT Place does not have a pool.
Does 2065 E CRESCENT Place have accessible units?
No, 2065 E CRESCENT Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2065 E CRESCENT Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2065 E CRESCENT Place has units with dishwashers.
