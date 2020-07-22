2065 E CRESCENT Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Highly upgraded basement home in Chandlers gated countryside estates neighborhood. Be the first to see this beautiful 5 bedroom 5 bath home with every upgrade imaginable. 4 car garage. Cherry wood cabinets, granite countertops, double oven, Garage cabinets, Glass block snail shower, Customized closet system walk in bedroom closets, built in cabinetry throughout and much much more. There is a theater in the basement and bar area along with two of the bedrooms in the basement. contact us today to see this fine property.