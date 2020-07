Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 2018 build feels like a brand new home! Loaded with upgrades including large wood plank tile, huge island in kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Master suite is downstairs with walk-in closet and separate shower/garden tub. 4 large spare bedrooms upstairs with walk in closets and Jack/Jill bathroom. Situated in the beautiful community of Avier East with no houses behind and walking trails. Call today for easy showing! ** ASK HOW YOU CAN EARN $1,200.00 JUST BY RENTING THIS HOME!! ** Visit our website at: www.sgipropertymanagement.com ** Lessee to verify all information