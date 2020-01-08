190 S Hazelton

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool media room

Available 06/01/19 BEAUTIFUL HOME w/PRIVATE POOL in GREAT LOCATION!!! - Property Id: 6793



PERFECT HOME FOR ENTERTAINING and FAMILY!

Safe, quiet neighborhood in walking distance to beautiful parks, Chandler Fashion Center, theater and fantastic restaurants!

Minutes from the 10, 202 & 101 freeways.

Its interior boasts approx. 1800 sq. ft. with vaulted ceilings, central AC and ceiling fans. Updated interior with an open kitchen that looks out onto a large eating area, with glass doors that lead to a private covered porch, large grass area and private gated pebble pool with waterfall. Yard maintenance included! Pool maintenance fee $100 per month.

Minimum credit score: 700

No Pets Allowed



