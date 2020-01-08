190 S Hazelton

Amenities
Available 06/01/19 BEAUTIFUL HOME w/PRIVATE POOL in GREAT LOCATION!!! - Property Id: 6793
PERFECT HOME FOR ENTERTAINING and FAMILY!
Safe, quiet neighborhood in walking distance to beautiful parks, Chandler Fashion Center, theater and fantastic restaurants!
Minutes from the 10, 202 & 101 freeways.
Its interior boasts approx. 1800 sq. ft. with vaulted ceilings, central AC and ceiling fans. Updated interior with an open kitchen that looks out onto a large eating area, with glass doors that lead to a private covered porch, large grass area and private gated pebble pool with waterfall. Yard maintenance included! Pool maintenance fee $100 per month.
Minimum credit score: 700
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/6793
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4892220)