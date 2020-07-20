All apartments in Chandler
1870 W Pelican Dr
1870 W Pelican Dr

1870 West Pelican Drive
Location

1870 West Pelican Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Stonefield

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6f3d8ae02b ----
Handsome Single Level 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Stonefield Enclave! This Beautiful Maracay Home Has Guest Suite w/ Separate Sitting Rm Adjacent to Full Guest Bath. Open Floor Plan, Fresh Paint, Ceiling Fans & Blinds Throughout, N/S Exposure, Upgraded Everything! Private Backyard. Kitchen Features Granite Countertops, Large Pantry, Gas Range, S/Steel Appliances, Roll-Out Shelves, Island w/ Breakfast Bar Opens to Family Room, Formal Dining Room, & Breakfast Nook. S/Sound Speakers Inside & Out! Panorama Windows View Covered Patio & Lovely Landscaped Yard. Landscape Svc & All Appliances Are Included! Master Features Jetted Tub! Sep. Shower, Dual Vanities, Private Toilet Rm, Large Walk-In Closet w/ California Cabinets! Enjoy Comm. Pool & Spa! Just Minutes to Excellent Shopping & Quick Freeway Access.

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available

Disposal
Dryer
Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1870 W Pelican Dr have any available units?
1870 W Pelican Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1870 W Pelican Dr have?
Some of 1870 W Pelican Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1870 W Pelican Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1870 W Pelican Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1870 W Pelican Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1870 W Pelican Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1870 W Pelican Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1870 W Pelican Dr offers parking.
Does 1870 W Pelican Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1870 W Pelican Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1870 W Pelican Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1870 W Pelican Dr has a pool.
Does 1870 W Pelican Dr have accessible units?
No, 1870 W Pelican Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1870 W Pelican Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1870 W Pelican Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
