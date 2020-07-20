1870 W Pelican Dr

Amenities

Handsome Single Level 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Stonefield Enclave! This Beautiful Maracay Home Has Guest Suite w/ Separate Sitting Rm Adjacent to Full Guest Bath. Open Floor Plan, Fresh Paint, Ceiling Fans & Blinds Throughout, N/S Exposure, Upgraded Everything! Private Backyard. Kitchen Features Granite Countertops, Large Pantry, Gas Range, S/Steel Appliances, Roll-Out Shelves, Island w/ Breakfast Bar Opens to Family Room, Formal Dining Room, & Breakfast Nook. S/Sound Speakers Inside & Out! Panorama Windows View Covered Patio & Lovely Landscaped Yard. Landscape Svc & All Appliances Are Included! Master Features Jetted Tub! Sep. Shower, Dual Vanities, Private Toilet Rm, Large Walk-In Closet w/ California Cabinets! Enjoy Comm. Pool & Spa! Just Minutes to Excellent Shopping & Quick Freeway Access.



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available



