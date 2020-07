Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Must See Home! Location POOL SERVICE INCLUDED! 1 Story 3 Bedrooms,, plus Den, 2 Baths and 3 Car Garage, with private pool. Master has door to Patio, nice walk in closet. Tile or wood flooring except Bedrooms. Split Floor plan 2nd Bath has double sinks. Homes backs up to Park with no homes behind. Close to walking/bike Trails Close to 202, shopping, Chandler and Gilbert Malls. Mesa and Sky harbor airport. No Cats sorry.