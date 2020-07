Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly pool pool table shuffle board tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities pool pool table shuffle board hot tub tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed

COMING SOON, AVAILABLE November 1, 2018. 55 and over community. This 2 bedroom 2 bath manufactured home located near Riggs and McQueen in Sunbird Adult Gated Community. Community amenities include, pool, spa, golf course, transportation services, tennis and shuffleboards courts, billiards room and much more. All appliances are included. For more information and to view this property please contact Dave 602-647-8887