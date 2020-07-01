All apartments in Chandler
1677 E LINDRICK Drive

1677 East Lindrick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1677 East Lindrick Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Sunbird Golf Resort

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool table
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool table
tennis court
55+ community - As a winter retreat or full-time residence, this bright & airy home will be ready and waiting for you! Oak laminate floors throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms plus great room. Nice covered patio with low-maintenance yards. All appliances. Currently partially furnished, but will be unfurnished upon request or can be fully furnished with 6-months minimum at higher rate. Great location in this wonderful, friendly adult community where you can enjoy all of the amenities including golf, tennis, swimming, pickle-ball, billiards, restaurant, lounge, state-of-the-art fitness center and so much more. Must see to appreciate why this home would be the best way to enjoy the SunBird Golf Resort lifestyle. Floor plan in the Documents Tab.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1677 E LINDRICK Drive have any available units?
1677 E LINDRICK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1677 E LINDRICK Drive have?
Some of 1677 E LINDRICK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1677 E LINDRICK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1677 E LINDRICK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1677 E LINDRICK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1677 E LINDRICK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1677 E LINDRICK Drive offer parking?
No, 1677 E LINDRICK Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1677 E LINDRICK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1677 E LINDRICK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1677 E LINDRICK Drive have a pool?
No, 1677 E LINDRICK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1677 E LINDRICK Drive have accessible units?
No, 1677 E LINDRICK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1677 E LINDRICK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1677 E LINDRICK Drive has units with dishwashers.

