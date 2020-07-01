1677 E LINDRICK Drive

Amenities

55+ community - As a winter retreat or full-time residence, this bright & airy home will be ready and waiting for you! Oak laminate floors throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms plus great room. Nice covered patio with low-maintenance yards. All appliances. Currently partially furnished, but will be unfurnished upon request or can be fully furnished with 6-months minimum at higher rate. Great location in this wonderful, friendly adult community where you can enjoy all of the amenities including golf, tennis, swimming, pickle-ball, billiards, restaurant, lounge, state-of-the-art fitness center and so much more. Must see to appreciate why this home would be the best way to enjoy the SunBird Golf Resort lifestyle. Floor plan in the Documents Tab.