Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

1595 W Pelican Ct

1595 West Pelican Court · No Longer Available
Location

1595 West Pelican Court, Chandler, AZ 85286
Stonefield

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Chandler. The 2,174 sf single story house has easy access to 101 and 202, 5 minutes walking distance to Tarwater elementary school. Three-car garage! Tile throughout the house including bed rooms, white appliances and granite countertops in kitchen, and large backyard. Community pool is within 2 min walking distance. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* NO PETS!! Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE4863284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1595 W Pelican Ct have any available units?
1595 W Pelican Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 1595 W Pelican Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1595 W Pelican Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1595 W Pelican Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1595 W Pelican Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1595 W Pelican Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1595 W Pelican Ct offers parking.
Does 1595 W Pelican Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1595 W Pelican Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1595 W Pelican Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1595 W Pelican Ct has a pool.
Does 1595 W Pelican Ct have accessible units?
No, 1595 W Pelican Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1595 W Pelican Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1595 W Pelican Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1595 W Pelican Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1595 W Pelican Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
