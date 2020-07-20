1595 W Pelican Ct

Amenities

granite counters garage pool

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities parking pool garage

AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Chandler. The 2,174 sf single story house has easy access to 101 and 202, 5 minutes walking distance to Tarwater elementary school. Three-car garage! Tile throughout the house including bed rooms, white appliances and granite countertops in kitchen, and large backyard. Community pool is within 2 min walking distance. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* NO PETS!! Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE4863284)