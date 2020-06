Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

WONDERFUL CHANDLER LOCATION! UPDATED KITCHEN WITH NEWER COUNTER TOPS, CABINETS & BLACK APPLIANCES, BUILT-IN MICROWAVE & PANTRY. BEAUTIFUL SLATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT MAIN AREAS. BEDROOMS HAVE CARPET AND LARGE WALK IN CLOSETS. BATHROOMS HAVE BEEN NICELY UPDATED. ENJOY THE HUGE OVER-SIZED BACKYARD, 2 CAR COVERED CARPORT & NO HOA! THIS HOME HAS SO MUCH TO OFFER! SORRY, NO CATS, NO SMOKERS..