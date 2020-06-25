1451 E Erie Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

5 Bedrooms, 3 Baths with a Pool! Fully Updated. No Carpet. Open Island Kitchen w/ Expansive Granite Counters; Abundant Cabinetry; Breakfast Bar; Gas Range. Master Sanctuary w/ Private Exit; Vaulted Ceiling; Walk-in closet w/ Built-Ins; Garden Tub; Dual Sinks; Extended Vanity. 3 Beds Split from both Master & Guest Retreat w/ En-Suite. Abundant Natural Light; High Ceilings; AND ''Oh Wow'' Outdoor Living! Heated Spa tumbles into Resort Style Salt Pool w/ Table Seating; Umbrella Pocket; Water Feature; Baja Step. Extensive Patio w/ Ceiling Fan; Artificial Turf for Games & Pups. North-South exposure. Pool equipment smartly tucked away; Storage Shed. Garage Cabinets; Insulated garage Door. Low Maintenance Landscape. Short Walk to Chandler Park. See Walk Through Floor Plan Under Virtual Tour!