1451 E Erie Street
Last updated May 1 2020 at 5:35 AM

1451 E Erie Street

1451 East Erie Street · No Longer Available
Location

1451 East Erie Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Tradition East

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
5 Bedrooms, 3 Baths with a Pool! Fully Updated. No Carpet. Open Island Kitchen w/ Expansive Granite Counters; Abundant Cabinetry; Breakfast Bar; Gas Range. Master Sanctuary w/ Private Exit; Vaulted Ceiling; Walk-in closet w/ Built-Ins; Garden Tub; Dual Sinks; Extended Vanity. 3 Beds Split from both Master & Guest Retreat w/ En-Suite. Abundant Natural Light; High Ceilings; AND ''Oh Wow'' Outdoor Living! Heated Spa tumbles into Resort Style Salt Pool w/ Table Seating; Umbrella Pocket; Water Feature; Baja Step. Extensive Patio w/ Ceiling Fan; Artificial Turf for Games & Pups. North-South exposure. Pool equipment smartly tucked away; Storage Shed. Garage Cabinets; Insulated garage Door. Low Maintenance Landscape. Short Walk to Chandler Park. See Walk Through Floor Plan Under Virtual Tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1451 E Erie Street have any available units?
1451 E Erie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1451 E Erie Street have?
Some of 1451 E Erie Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1451 E Erie Street currently offering any rent specials?
1451 E Erie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1451 E Erie Street pet-friendly?
No, 1451 E Erie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1451 E Erie Street offer parking?
Yes, 1451 E Erie Street offers parking.
Does 1451 E Erie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1451 E Erie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1451 E Erie Street have a pool?
Yes, 1451 E Erie Street has a pool.
Does 1451 E Erie Street have accessible units?
No, 1451 E Erie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1451 E Erie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1451 E Erie Street has units with dishwashers.

