Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1415 W MUSKET Way
Last updated June 9 2019 at 10:27 AM

1415 W MUSKET Way

1415 West Musket Way · No Longer Available
Location

1415 West Musket Way, Chandler, AZ 85286
The Vineyards of Chandler

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
playground
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental home with north south exposure in a fantastic subdivision! The great room looks out at the backyard with a covered patio and grassy area... master has separate tub and shower, walk in bedroom has a bay window and is split from the other bedrooms... master bath closet, and double sinks...kitchen is spacious with an eat in area, breakfast bar, nice cabinets, recessed lighting, and pantry...community has a park with a playground... home is close to bus stop, freeways and shopping. The applicants credits score should be over 620. Income to be three times of rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 W MUSKET Way have any available units?
1415 W MUSKET Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 W MUSKET Way have?
Some of 1415 W MUSKET Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 W MUSKET Way currently offering any rent specials?
1415 W MUSKET Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 W MUSKET Way pet-friendly?
No, 1415 W MUSKET Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1415 W MUSKET Way offer parking?
Yes, 1415 W MUSKET Way offers parking.
Does 1415 W MUSKET Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 W MUSKET Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 W MUSKET Way have a pool?
No, 1415 W MUSKET Way does not have a pool.
Does 1415 W MUSKET Way have accessible units?
No, 1415 W MUSKET Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 W MUSKET Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1415 W MUSKET Way has units with dishwashers.
