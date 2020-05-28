1415 W MUSKET Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental home with north south exposure in a fantastic subdivision! The great room looks out at the backyard with a covered patio and grassy area... master has separate tub and shower, walk in bedroom has a bay window and is split from the other bedrooms... master bath closet, and double sinks...kitchen is spacious with an eat in area, breakfast bar, nice cabinets, recessed lighting, and pantry...community has a park with a playground... home is close to bus stop, freeways and shopping. The applicants credits score should be over 620. Income to be three times of rent