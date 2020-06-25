1382 E Ebony Dr

Amenities
Ebony - Property Id: 118315
Stunning Fulton Home in an amazing neighborhood. This home boasts neutral two-tone paint, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, loft, den, gorgeous kitchen with Maple cabinets and an oversize great room. Tons of storage with 2.5 Garage. Basketball court and lush landscaping. Award winning Chandler schools. Close to shopping, 202 freeway and restaurants. This home is a MUST SEE!
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4858384)