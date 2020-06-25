All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1382 E Ebony Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1382 E Ebony Dr
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:53 AM

1382 E Ebony Dr

1382 East Ebony Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1382 East Ebony Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Lantana Ranch

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
basketball court
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
Ebony - Property Id: 118315

Stunning Fulton Home in an amazing neighborhood. This home boasts neutral two-tone paint, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, loft, den, gorgeous kitchen with Maple cabinets and an oversize great room. Tons of storage with 2.5 Garage. Basketball court and lush landscaping. Award winning Chandler schools. Close to shopping, 202 freeway and restaurants. This home is a MUST SEE!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118315
Property Id 118315

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4858384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1382 E Ebony Dr have any available units?
1382 E Ebony Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1382 E Ebony Dr have?
Some of 1382 E Ebony Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1382 E Ebony Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1382 E Ebony Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1382 E Ebony Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1382 E Ebony Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1382 E Ebony Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1382 E Ebony Dr offers parking.
Does 1382 E Ebony Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1382 E Ebony Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1382 E Ebony Dr have a pool?
No, 1382 E Ebony Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1382 E Ebony Dr have accessible units?
No, 1382 E Ebony Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1382 E Ebony Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1382 E Ebony Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Trails Apartments
235 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Morrison Chandler by Mark-Taylor
3950 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Towne Square Apartment Homes
500 N Metro Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Almeria at Ocotillo
2471 W Edgewater Way
Chandler, AZ 85248
Chandler Meadows Furnished Apartments
3175 N Price Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Trevi
635 S Ellis St
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Valencia by Mark-Taylor
1450 E Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Lumiere Chandler
1100 N Priest Dr
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College