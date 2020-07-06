All apartments in Chandler
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:45 AM

1363 E Ebony Dr

1363 East Ebony Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1363 East Ebony Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Lantana Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bdrm + den on OVERSIZED corner lot in prime location right across the street from a park! IMPRESSIVE curb appeal welcomes you to this charming single level in Lantana Ranch. Light, bright & open w/ 9ft+ ceilings, custom paint, & GORGEOUS 19in Italian tile w/ travertine inlays. Spacious kitchen features upgraded maple cabinets, breakfast bar, island, & lots of decorative plant shelves. Pool-sized backyard is a dream w/ covered patio, large grassy area, mature landscaping, side yard for storage, plus INVITING side courtyard w/ firepit & seating area-GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. No Cats. Dogs approved by landlord!!!!*** Tenant to pay Registration fee $ 75.00 prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1363 E Ebony Dr have any available units?
1363 E Ebony Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1363 E Ebony Dr have?
Some of 1363 E Ebony Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1363 E Ebony Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1363 E Ebony Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1363 E Ebony Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1363 E Ebony Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1363 E Ebony Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1363 E Ebony Dr offers parking.
Does 1363 E Ebony Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1363 E Ebony Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1363 E Ebony Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1363 E Ebony Dr has a pool.
Does 1363 E Ebony Dr have accessible units?
No, 1363 E Ebony Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1363 E Ebony Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1363 E Ebony Dr has units with dishwashers.

