1363 E Ebony Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bdrm + den on OVERSIZED corner lot in prime location right across the street from a park! IMPRESSIVE curb appeal welcomes you to this charming single level in Lantana Ranch. Light, bright & open w/ 9ft+ ceilings, custom paint, & GORGEOUS 19in Italian tile w/ travertine inlays. Spacious kitchen features upgraded maple cabinets, breakfast bar, island, & lots of decorative plant shelves. Pool-sized backyard is a dream w/ covered patio, large grassy area, mature landscaping, side yard for storage, plus INVITING side courtyard w/ firepit & seating area-GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. No Cats. Dogs approved by landlord!!!!*** Tenant to pay Registration fee $ 75.00 prior to move in.