1287 N ALMA SCHOOL ROAD # 138
Last updated August 28 2019 at 8:13 AM

1287 N ALMA SCHOOL ROAD # 138

1287 N Alma School Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1287 N Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
wow! gorgeous chandler 1/1 condo premium lower level unit with berber carpeting floors, updated paint, carport parking, community pool, storage, private patio, water/sewer/trash included, mountain views, near by parks and schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person!* The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

