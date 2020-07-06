1222 South Bridger Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fabulous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home for rent in Chandler. FRESH PAINT & NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT. Bright open eat-in kitchen with tons of cabinet space! Large Great Room that looks out onto the large nearly maintenance free back yard! Ceiling fans in all rooms! Double sink Master Bath with large walk-in closet. Sun Screens in all the right places to save you money on utility bills! Easy access to the 202. Your favorite downtown Chandler restaurants are just blocks away.

