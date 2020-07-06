All apartments in Chandler
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1222 South Bridger Drive
Last updated January 21 2020 at 8:40 PM

1222 South Bridger Drive

1222 South Bridger Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1222 South Bridger Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Arizona Reflections

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fabulous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home for rent in Chandler. FRESH PAINT & NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT. Bright open eat-in kitchen with tons of cabinet space! Large Great Room that looks out onto the large nearly maintenance free back yard! Ceiling fans in all rooms! Double sink Master Bath with large walk-in closet. Sun Screens in all the right places to save you money on utility bills! Easy access to the 202. Your favorite downtown Chandler restaurants are just blocks away.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 South Bridger Drive have any available units?
1222 South Bridger Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1222 South Bridger Drive have?
Some of 1222 South Bridger Drive's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1222 South Bridger Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1222 South Bridger Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 South Bridger Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1222 South Bridger Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1222 South Bridger Drive offer parking?
No, 1222 South Bridger Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1222 South Bridger Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1222 South Bridger Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 South Bridger Drive have a pool?
No, 1222 South Bridger Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1222 South Bridger Drive have accessible units?
No, 1222 South Bridger Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 South Bridger Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1222 South Bridger Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

